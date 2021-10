David Krebsbach has been appointed as permanent vice chancellor for administrative affairs and chief financial officer of the North Dakota University System. Krebsbach was appointed to the role in an interim capacity in August, and will officially assume his duties on Oct. 16, according to a release from NDUS. He has worked for the state university system since 2016. In his current role he is responsible for all budget related and fiscal matters of the system office, and works closely with all 11 NDUS institutions on accounting, financial management and budget formulation.

