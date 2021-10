Q. A New Jersey resident who was on Medicaid for approximately 20 months prior to her death in January 2021 passed away. We now learn there is a life insurance policy valued at $15,000 or less for which some named beneficiaries have also passed. There are other surviving beneficiaries — nieces and nephews). The only other asset of this individual is a bank account valued at $6,000 for which we are waiting to hear how much the Medicaid lien will be. If the life insurance policy is paid outside of the estate directly to the nephews and nieces, is Medicaid entitled to a lien on these proceeds?

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO