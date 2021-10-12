CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions. A deferred prosecution agreement unsealed Tuesday in the case against William Ferguson says that the former coach accepts responsibility for his role in the scheme, but that prosecutors will move to dismiss his case after 24 months if he pays the fine and abides by the terms of the agreement. The unveiling of the deal comes days after prosecutors won guilty verdicts against two wealthy parents accused of buying their kids’ way into school as athletic recruits in the first trial in the high-profile scandal.

Comments / 0

