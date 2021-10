Watch the groundbreaking live in the player below. ROCHEPORT, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is set to hold a ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for the new Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Les Bourgeois Vineyards Bistro terrace, which overlooks The post New I-70 bridge near Rocheport set to kick off construction on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

ROCHEPORT, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO