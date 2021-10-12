CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Leaked Images Of The Pixel 6 Pop Up Just Before Launch

By Arthur Brown
Android Headlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople know Google as the King of leaks, and a large set of leaked images just reminded us why it holds that title. A Twitter user by the name of E just posted a boat-load of new leaked images showing us the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with different colors.

www.androidheadlines.com

