More Leaked Images Of The Pixel 6 Pop Up Just Before Launch

Twitch suffers massive hack: source code, passwords, creator payouts, and more leaked online. The official news today begin with data breaches that happened earlier this week, and I hope Diego changed his password because this one happened to Twitch. On Tuesday, an anonymous user posted a 125 Gig torrent link on 4Chan, which he claimed had the entirety of Twitch and their commit history.. And, it was actually true. The torrent did bring the entirety of twitch.tv with their commit history, all of their consoles for mobile, desktop and video game clients. Various proprietary SDK and internal Amazon services used by Twitch, even the creator payouts that date back to 2019 that have some astronomical numbers. Heck, the leaker also claims to have some unreleased software that includes a Steam competitor called Vapor from Amazon Gaming Studios as well as hacking tools used by the company to stress-test their own network from security threats. Go figure… Clearly it has some flaws. Apparently the leaker is claiming this is only part one of the data leak, and so far we have no word from neither Amazon nor Twitch on the breach. If you’re a Twitch user, change your password and enable Two Factor Authentication, we’ll keep you posted on any updates.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO