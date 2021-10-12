CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Punting Is Winning’ shirts symbolize No. 2 Hawkeyes’ season

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Tory Taylor is selling a T-shirt for charity. It reads Punting Is Winning. It’s a good motto for the No. 2 Hawkeyes. They’ve taken advantage of the field position Taylor has provided them all season and turned it into a 6-0 record. Taylor has punted 40 times this season with 12 going at least 50 yards. Twenty of his punts have landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Taylor was at his best in the win over Penn State last week. Six of his punts were down inside the Nittany Lions’ 13-yard line with three inside the 3.

localnews8.com

