Buffkomodo: Hello anyone and everyone who happens to stumble upon this article. This week, it’s old brass spittoon week here in the B1G and OTE. That means that myself and Green Akers are preparing for a mighty showdown on Saturday as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Michigan State Spartans. Before we preview the game, we wanted to field a few questions, touch on a few things over the season, and even give a few thoughts on our dear round ball seasons that are coming up soon. So sit back and enjoy some ramblings.

