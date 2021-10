SAN ANTONIO — Barbecue is a serious topic across Texas. That's why when Texas Monthly comes out with their "best of" lists, we're all ears. Two San Antonio joints made the cut for the top 50 places to find the best BBQ. They are... 2M Smokehouse, which opened in 2016 on the southeast side, and Pinkerton's BBQ, which opened in 2021, in downtown.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO