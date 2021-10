One of the producers on Marvel's Eternals has revealed if any of the characters could take on Captain Marvel. Comicbook.com had the chance to go on a set visit for the film last year. During that trip, Nate Moore got asked a bunch of questions about the power levels of these characters. With Thena front and center in a lot of the marketing campaigns surrounding the film, a lot of people wonder if we'll get to see her tangle with Captain Marvel. According to the producer, that conflict would be quite the scrape, but fans shouldn't count out Carol Danvers, even against an opponent that got their powers from the Celestials themselves.

