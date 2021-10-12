Boomin’ Doesn’t Even Begin to Describe This New BBQ
I’ve seen the buzz building, along with the lines, at Boomin’ Barbecue for the last several months. Dylan Boerboom and Garrison Sherwood met working at Handsome Hog—both are veterans of a number of kitchens and lovers of Central Texas barbecue. They also have an affinity for the aesthetic of the 1980s, as evidenced by the neon-graphic boldness of their trailer parked outside Ombibulous, the all-Minnesota beer and spirits store on Hennepin Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.www.minnesotamonthly.com
