Apparent love triangle fuels jealous confrontation at Direct TV/Dish dealer’s office

An apparent love triangle fueled a jealous confrontation at a local Direct TV/Dish dealer’s office. Lady Lake police were called at about 7 p.m. Monday to the Direct TV/Dish office at 354 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A woman working at the office said she had been confronted by 35-year-old Giselle Ramos who was “irate and yelling at her,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Ramos accused the woman of having a relationship with the owner of the business, whom Ramos described as her husband. The woman said she suspected Ramos had been drinking. The woman, who had her children with her at the office, was able to get Ramos out the door and locked it. Ramos pointed her finger in the shape of a gun and told the woman she “was done,” the arrest report said.