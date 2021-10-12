Fall In Love With A Shelter Animal

Dog of the Week: Bon Bon (48262821) Brace yourself to fall in love! Bon Bon is a 7-year-old Red Australian Cattle Dog/Moutain Cur mix. He's a mellow senior looking for his retirement home. Bon Bon had a rough life before coming to SMRAS, but he doesn't let it bring him down! This sweet boy is potty-trained, loves getting head scratches, and playing with squeaky toys! He's not a fetch kind of dog, he likes a calm environment where he can follow his human everywhere they go and cozy up to bask in the sun while enjoying a pig ear chew. Bon Bon would do good in a home with another low-energy dog like himself. He has boundaries and doesn't like when they're crossed, but don't we all! Bon Bon is blind in his right eye but has no problem getting around. Will you open your home and heart to his little senior man?

PETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO