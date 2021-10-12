CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Fall In Love With A Shelter Animal

thewoodlandstx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas isn’t known for its Fall colors or Autumn temperatures, but Texans sure do love to play up the season!. Pumpkin Spice Lattes anyone? Check. Plaid blanket scarfs? Check. “Cuddle Weather” mug? Check. But the best thing about fall in Texas is that as the cooler weather makes its first...

lowndescounty.com

Lowndes County Animal Shelter Pets Are Trick or Treating

CONTACT: Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer. Lowndes County Animal Shelter Pets Are Trick or Treating. Lowndes County, Georgia: Pets inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick or treating. Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s pet adoption rooms, allowing citizens to stop in and donate toys and treats.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Daily Ardmoreite

Animal shelter sees over 130 intakes during first week of October

The Ardmore Animal Shelter is currently seeing a massive influx of animals. As of Friday afternoon, 139 animals had already been taken in during the month of October, and many of these come from multiple litters of kittens. Shelter Supervisor Amanda Dinwiddie said the kitten nursery is full, and they...
ANIMALS
thewoodlandstx.com

Make A Shelter Dog's Day

Did you know that you can walk a shelter dog any day of the week?. You choose the time and day, and how long. The dogs appreciate any time you can give them outdoors!. Ozzy is ready for his walk! (A353522) Ozzy, ID: A353522. Location: RED 3A. Neutered Male, Pit...
PETS
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga County Animal Shelter “Dog Gone Adoption Day” Saturday

BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter will host a “Dog Gone Adoption Day” from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at its facility at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. The event focuses on canine adoptions. The Shelter will waive the $55 dog adoption...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
State
Texas State
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Gizmo”..Ready for Adoption from the Klamath Animal Shelter

Gizmo is a 7 month old male, he is a white and orange tabby with short but fuzzy hair, with orange and green eyes. Gizmo’s family said that their landlord would not allow him. They said that he is litter box trained, lived with children as young as 1 year, other cats and dogs. Gizmo is a playful kitty that also loves to be held and give cuddles.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Bon Bon (48262821) Brace yourself to fall in love! Bon Bon is a 7-year-old Red Australian Cattle Dog/Moutain Cur mix. He's a mellow senior looking for his retirement home. Bon Bon had a rough life before coming to SMRAS, but he doesn't let it bring him down! This sweet boy is potty-trained, loves getting head scratches, and playing with squeaky toys! He's not a fetch kind of dog, he likes a calm environment where he can follow his human everywhere they go and cozy up to bask in the sun while enjoying a pig ear chew. Bon Bon would do good in a home with another low-energy dog like himself. He has boundaries and doesn't like when they're crossed, but don't we all! Bon Bon is blind in his right eye but has no problem getting around. Will you open your home and heart to his little senior man?
PETS
WOMI Owensboro

WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Shelter Animals in Owensboro

SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transports to rescues, helping with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many animals as possible. Many volunteers are the ones that transport animals out of area shelters and drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. They make my animal-loving heart happy!
OWENSBORO, KY
gloucestercountynj.gov

Gloucester County Animal Shelter has the purr-fect pet for you

(Clayton, NJ)—The Gloucester County Animal Shelter (GCAS) is open for animal lovers to walk through our kennels. We are open to view and/or adopt an animal Tuesday through Thursday 12 Noon - 7PM and Friday & Saturday 12 Noon - 4PM. The Adoption Office is closed on Sunday's, Monday's and all major holidays.
PETS
yourbasin.com

Midland hosts animal shelter ribbon cutting

Midland, TEXAS (ABC Big 2/FOX 24) – Wednesday marked the ribbon cutting for the City of Midland’s new Animal Services Facility. It’s a chance to see the adorable animals, and to see what some say is a much-needed change. ” The current old shelter, was just, it was, it was...
MIDLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County animal shelter in need of fosters, adopters

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is in desperate need of the public's help following a surge of animal intakes. In the last seven days, the animal shelter has taken in 150 pets. Now, it's asking the public's help to give these pets temporary or forever homes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
leadertimes.com

Fall for Animals Festival returns

Organizers of the seventh annual Fall For Animals Festival Craft and Vendor Show at Crooked Creek Horse Park held this past weekend had a banner year at the event with many animals and their owners in attendance, according to Merinda Wills, president of Fall for Animals. The charities that will receive funds from the event will include: Orphans of the […]
ANIMALS
Dallas News

Richardson Animal Shelter seeking help for dogs testing positive for heartworms

Richardson Animal Shelter is seeking help for its dogs that have tested positive for heartworms. Heartworm disease is a serious, potentially fatal illness that affects dogs, cats, ferrets and other mammals, according to the American Heartworm Society. It is caused by foot-long worms that live in the heart, lungs and associated blood vessels, causing severe lung disease, heart failure and damage to other organs.
RICHARDSON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received Today

IN SHELTER – A357638. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/13/2021, 0 days. The following are the animals test status. If...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
myheraldreview.com

Sierra Vista's animal shelter filled to capacity

SIERRA VISTA — Feeling nervous is not part of Arleen Garcia’s job description. But when you run the only no-kill municipal animal shelter that’s been filled to capacity for months in Arizona’s 27th most-populous city, feeling nervous and a little anxious comes with the territory whether you want it or not.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
navarrenewspaper.com

Eagle Scout collecting donations for animal shelter

Local Eagle Scout and Pace High School senior, Nicolas Salazar, is collecting donations for Happy Paws-giving for the third year in a row to benefit Santa Rosa County Animal Services. Items accepted include, but are not limited to:. Dry/wet dog and cat food. Dry/wet puppy and kitten food. Kitten formula.
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Get a new furry friend this Fall! Mobile County Animal Shelter adoption fees are discounted for month of October

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you're looking to give a furry friend a forever home, look no further. The Mobile County Animal Shelter is having an October adoption special. It's 'Bark'toberfest at the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Only for October, the animal shelter is discounting adoption fees. So if you're looking for a new best friend, now is a perfect time.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

HOWL-O-WEEN Mobile Co Animal Shelter dog adoption event

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s the tail end of the warm months’ pet population boom and Mobile County Animal Shelter needs to move dogs out of the shelter. Space is limited with placement partners and at alternate locations. Special pricing to expedite adoptions:. Adult dogs: $10. Puppies: $40. Mobile County...
MOBILE, AL

