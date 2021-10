At about 1:44 PM, Officers assigned to District B-3 made an on-site warrant arrest and firearm arrest of Tramonte Queen, 22, of Dorchester. Officers were aware that Queen was wanted on multiple warrants and encountered him in the area of Norfolk Street and New England Avenue. Queen was placed under arrest after a brief chase. The seven (7) warrants were from various Massachusetts court jurisdictions.

