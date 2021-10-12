CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By WXXV Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Tuesday which means it is time for News 25’s Pet of the Week. Katie King with HSSM is in studio with more.

republictimes.net

Missy | Pet of the Week

Missy will make a great companion. She enjoys playing with other dogs and running around a secure fenced in yard. She loves getting attention from her humans and will make a great lap dog. Missy is four years old and weighs 17 pounds. Missy’s adoption fee is $250; she is...
PETS
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meade

This handsome guy came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another shelter. When Meade arrived at Animal Friends, he needed surgery on his left back leg from a previous injury. Meade spent a considerable amount of time in a foster home and is doing extremely well! Meade may be able to live in a home with children 6 years and older. Meade may be able to live with another dog, pending a meet and greet at Animal Friends first.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week

Let's head out to the Sacramento SPCA and meet our pet of the week, a 1-year old doberman mix named Mowgli! He is a VERY GOOD BOY and is waiting for you to come and adopt him!
SACRAMENTO, CA
independentnews.com

Freddie Purrcury - Pet of the Week

Freddie Purrcury is a teenage rock star. He doesn't sing very well, but he wants to. be center stage in your life. That stage can be your lap or your laptop. Freddie will keep you entertained for encore after encore. Inquire about adopting Freddie today by sending an email to info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment.
PETS
#News 25
republictimes.net

Emo | Pet of the Week

I am new to Helping Strays and my shelter staff is still learning about me. I am a friendly kitty and get along with other cats. Come visit me or call the shelter for more information. Emo is 10 years old. Emo’s adoption fee is $50; he is microchipped, up...
PETS
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Belinda is the sweetest 3-year-old spayed female kitten. She gets along with the other cats just fine. She doesn’t fuss at all and she will likely do well in just about any home. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
