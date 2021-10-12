Mural Exhibition is Seeking Texas Artists to Create One Giant Piece of Art

Sundance Square and Artspace 111 have created an artists’ challenge for all Texas-based artists and artist teams. The Temporal Integral Mural Exhibition (TIME) is an initiative that will allow 12 chosen artists to design murals that will connect into one giant piece of art. These artists or artist teams will be chosen for the opportunity to help create a mural that will cover two warehouses spanning three blocks in Sundance Square, downtown Fort Worth’s Sundance Square.