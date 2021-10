DiBiase Homes and Matrix Property Group have placed the final touches on The Postmark, a mixed-use complex created out of a 1918 United States post office in Reading. Nauset Construction was engaged to construct 50 luxury resident units – which were 90% pre-sold –and 8,000 square feet of commercial space while preserving the façade of the century-old building. The Postmark includes a ground-floor restaurant and is located at the junction of Haven and Sanborn streets in the heart of Reading’s downtown commercial business district, just steps away from the MBTA Commuter Rail Haverhill Line.

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO