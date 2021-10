DraftKings and Entain have been granted an extension for the U.S. bookmaker’s $22.6 billion takeover proposal. Regulators in the U.K. had set Oct. 19 as a deadline for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) to either make a formal offer for Entain, or announce that it was walking away. Now that deadline has been extended to Nov. 16. The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers’ takeover code says the board of the offeree can request an extension based on the status of negotiations and the anticipated timetable for completion. Those decisions are typically announced before the deadline is set to expire, and the offeree must then...

GAMBLING ・ 22 HOURS AGO