A group of House Democrats plan to introduce legislation that will remove some of the liability protections for tech platforms, on the heels of a Facebook whistleblower’s testimony last week that was highly critical of the social giant’s practices. The new legislation would target Section 230, a provision of a 1996 law that has given platforms liability for third party content. The bill, to be introduced on Friday, would expose an online platform to liability when it “knowingly or recklessly uses an algorithm or other technology to recommend content that materially contributes to physical or severe emotional injury,” according to the House...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO