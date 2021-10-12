CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By boat, by motorbike, by foot: The journey to vaccinate Colombia's remotest communities

By Samantha Schmidt
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GUAJIRA, Colombia - The vaccination team had spent an hour bouncing and bucking down a dirt road and over train tracks when the van driver issued a warning. The toughest part of the drive was still to come. The two women gripped their seat cushions as the van jolted,...

www.lmtonline.com

Washington Post

By boat, by motorbike, by foot

LA GUAJIRA, Colombia — The vaccination team had spent an hour bouncing and bucking down a dirt road and over train tracks when the van driver issued a warning. The toughest part of the drive was still to come. The two women gripped their seat cushions as the van jolted,...
DESERT
globalvoices.org

Indigenous reporters risk death telling stories of community liberation in Colombia

Peace has not yet reached Cauca in southwestern Colombia despite a peace agreement signed five years ago. This year, there were 12 massacres of locals there. Seventeen human rights defenders and 36 former guerrilla members were killed in this province, according to Colombian NGO Indepaz. Indigenous journalists are particularly vulnerable as they report from the field while communities work to free themselves and mother earth.
AMERICAS
InsideHook

Colombia Prepares to Sterilize Pablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos”

What happens when a prominent drug trafficker buys an abundance of hippopotamuses for his private zoo? In the case of the beasts purchased by Pablo Escobar during the height of his infamy, you end up with the creatures that have become known as “cocaine hippos.” And while Escobar himself is long dead, his hippos live on — to the frustration of some environmental activists in Colombia.
ANIMALS
WECT

Colombia putting Pablo Escobar’s hippos on birth control

(CNN) – Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: invasive hippos. A handful of hippos were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo, and their population has grown to 80. Biologists have expressed concern...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
