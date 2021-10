NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDA and CDC may approve COVID vaccine booster shots for millions more Americans this week. It would apply to those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday. “It was a good vaccine. It wasn’t a great vaccine,” said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus, referring to Johnson & Johnson’s one-and-done COVID shot. New research suggests it has been less effective than others. Many may soon be looking to mix vaccines for better protection. “The RNA vaccines were significantly better,” Agus said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO