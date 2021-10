(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- EarthShare NJ Rocks, an all-ages benefit for the environment hosted by the non-profit EarthShare New Jersey, will take place on Thursday, October 14 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. Four bands will perform including NO XQUSE of Staten Island, which includes former members of Freepass; Revolver, based in Millstone Twp., plays music from Bon Jovi to the Eagles to Motley Crue; Jump Back, a four-piece, blues-influenced band from Long Branch; and Echo Charlie, a group of seasoned musicians bringing the party with songs from the 1960s to today. Proceeds from the concert will support the conservation of air, water, land and wildlife across New Jersey.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO