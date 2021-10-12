Second PG&E power shutdown this week could affect 3,750 Napa County customers Thursday as more windy, fire-prone weather lurks
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced Tuesday that it is sending advance notifications to about 29,000 customers in parts of 19 counties in Northern and Central California – including 3,750 in Napa County – who may have their power proactively shut off starting Thursday morning to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.napavalleyregister.com
