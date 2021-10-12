CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanchain Integrates Polkadot Into Its Cross-Chain Infrastructure

Wanchain has added Polkadot to its growing list of supported networks on its cross-chain infrastructure. Decentralized blockchain interoperability solution, Wanchain, has recently announced the integration of its non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure with the sharded heterogeneous multi-chain blockchain network, Polkadot. Wanchain Connects Polkadot to Other Networks. According to a press release shared...

