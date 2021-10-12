Wanchain Integrates Polkadot Into Its Cross-Chain Infrastructure

The customer data platform market size is expected to grow to $15.3B by 2026; that’s just the platform market. The value of the data that these platforms contain is worth much more; when this data is harness correctly, the value increases even more. Providing personalized experiences has become of paramount importance to brands in today’s demanding digital environment but managing the data intake, processing, and management process has become n tedious task for many, especially at scale. mParticle is a customer data infrastructure platform that allows businesses to manage the massive data opportunities available, through a single platform, allowing them to focus on delivering superior customer experiences rather than spending valuable internal resources managing data. Organizations can manage data from disparate sources, ensuring that data quality is preserved, privacy requirements are maintained, and the data is accessible to all facets of the organization. With a single API, teams can access customer data as well as sync data with 300+ marketing and analytics APIs. The data-infrastructure-as-a-service platform is trusted by organizations across a breadth of industries; clients include Klarna, NBCUniversal, Spotify, and Airbnb.

