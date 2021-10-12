Texas Game Wardens offering reward in case of 5 dead pronghorn

A swarm of bees attacked a rancher utilizing an open top bulldozer to clear brush from his property when he inadvertently ran over their hive. Unable to be removed from his vehicle, a ranch hand covered him in blankets and called emergency services for assistance. Supported by local EMS, Sheriff’s Department, and Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department, Schleicher and Sutton County Game Wardens responded to the incident. The volunteer fire department sprayed down the area to remove some of the bees. One of the responding wardens, an avid beekeeper in his spare time, applied his knowledge to reach the rancher. Wearing his personal beekeeping suits, the wardens and sheriff were able to remove the man from the bulldozer. Since the area was inaccessible to EMS vehicles, the wardens cleared their truck and transported the severely stung operator to EMS vehicles who were waiting to take him to the hospital. He recovered from his injuries.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO