Public Safety

Texas Game Wardens offering reward in case of 5 dead pronghorn

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Game Wardens need the public's help identifying individuals responsible for killing five pronghorn in late September. In a news alert on Tuesday, October 12, officials released information regarding the carcasses they found just east of Adrian, a city outside of Amarillo. The bodies were dumped on private land with the skulls and horns missing, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

