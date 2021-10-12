Ghostface Is Back To Terrorize Neve Campbell Once More In New 'Scream' Trailer
The technology has changed ― but the bloodlust is still apparent ― in “Scream,” the upcoming fifth movie in the horror franchise of the same name. Viewers got a first look at the hotly anticipated film, due out in January, with the release of a new trailer Tuesday. Fans of the 1996 original will likely be pleased to see actors David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprising their roles, alongside newcomers including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.www.huffpost.com
