Ghostface Is Back To Terrorize Neve Campbell Once More In New 'Scream' Trailer

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe technology has changed ― but the bloodlust is still apparent ― in “Scream,” the upcoming fifth movie in the horror franchise of the same name. Viewers got a first look at the hotly anticipated film, due out in January, with the release of a new trailer Tuesday. Fans of the 1996 original will likely be pleased to see actors David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprising their roles, alongside newcomers including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’: First Images from the Brand New Movie Feature Sidney, Gale, Dewey, Ghostface and More!

One of the most hotly anticipated movies on the horizon, the Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022. The filmmaking team this time around includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Scream 5’ Trailer: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette Return for New, Bloodier Slasher

“Do you like horror movies?” A trailer for the fifth installment of Paramount’s “Scream” franchise has arrived, promising a new, bloody adventure with the beloved characters. Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Deputy Dewey Riley are back for the bloody slasher, along with a new cast of characters, many of which will probably not make it to the end credits with a new Ghostface killer on the loose. The trailer opens with a scene mirroring Drew Barrymore’s iconic opening to 1996’s “Scream,” but this time Ghostface texts newcomer Tara (Jenna Ortega) before disabling the alarm system,...
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM' Poster Reveals the New Ghostface in Menacing Fashion

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the new addition to the Scream franchise, and it is quickly approaching. The first poster for the simply-titled SCREAM has been released with a terrifying Ghostface and a warning for fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to the ever-changing killer. Silhouetted in...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Scream’ First Look Reveals Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, And Ghostface’s New Victims

It might be spooky season but we’ll have to wait until January for the return of the iconic Scream franchise and the murderous Ghostface! Paramount has confirmed the first trailer for the fifth movie, and the first in eleven years, will arrive tomorrow. But to whet our appetite EW has revealed images of the new and returning cast, most of which will probably have their characters killed off.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Scream’ Trailer: Neve Campbell Returns to Honor Wes Craven in Slasher Reboot

Though the fifth “Scream” may not be anyone’s favorite scary movie, it’s shaping up to one of the iconic franchise’s best contenders. Deliberately not titled “Scream 5,” though that is technically what it is, the upcoming slasher flick is the first new installment since 2011’s “Scream 4,” and the first since the 2015 passing of franchise creator and horror aficionado Wes Craven. Of course, it wouldn’t be a reboot of the classic without the original trio: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to the movie that started it all.
MOVIES
Empire

Scream Trailer: Ghostface Returns Along With The Original Cast For Slasher Sequel

It's been a decade since Scream 4 hit cinemas, and while the horror franchise hasn't been totally dormant since then – a TV anthology spin-off ran between 2015 and 2019 – now Ghostface and the terrified citizens of Woodsboro are back fearing for their lives in the latest film entry – a sequel rather confusingly just called Scream. Check out the first trailer here.
MOVIES
film-book.com

SCREAM (2022) Movie Trailer: Neve Campbell Teaches a New Group of Teens About the Killer Hunting Them

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett‘s Scream (2022) movie trailer has been released by Paramount Pictures. The Scream trailer stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Chester Tam, and Clayton Frank.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

‘Halloween Kills’ Carves Out $50.4 Million At Box Office

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Lost Daughter’ trailer pulls back the mystery of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut

Awards pundits and festival-goers have been raving about Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. But with the festival jaunt in the rearview mirror (“The Lost Daughter” also screened at fests in Telluride, Colorado, and New York), Netflix has released the first trailer for the time-hopping drama. Set in an idyllic Greek vacation spot that is anything but as tranquil as it seems, “The Lost Daughter” stars Olivia Colman as Leda, a somewhat mysterious woman on holiday who encounters a rowdy family, including Dakota Johnson’s Nina and her precocious daughter....
MOVIES
Variety

Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, Chris Messina to Star in Music Drama ‘Dreamin’ Wild’

Director Bill Pohlad has enlisted a starry ensemble for “Dreamin’ Wild,” his upcoming indie movie about musicians Donnie and Joe Emerson. Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins will lead the call sheet, with Beau Bridges, Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe and Chris Messina rounding out the cast. “Dreamin’ Wild” tells the true story of the Emerson family and the tumult that followed the success of their self-recorded pop-funk album of the same name, which went largely unnoticed until critics rediscovered and reappraised it decades later. Now, as an adult, Donnie is forced to confront the ghosts from the past and grapple...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Neve Campbell and Kevin Williamson Recall the Origins of the Ghostface Mask in New ‘Scream’ Featurette [Video]

Much the same way John Carpenter used an existing Captain Kirk mask to bring Michael Myers to iconic life in Halloween, Wes Craven similarly put an existing Halloween mask to good use for the creation of Ghostface in the original Scream. The “Peanut-Eyed Ghost” from Fun World became the face of Ghostface, and the rest, as they say, is horror movie history.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Night Teeth’ Review: A Vampire Thriller That’s Too Cut-and-Paste to Have Any Bite

The vampire genre is a lot like a vampire: It has lived for hundreds of years, and every time you think it’s about to die off it gets an infusion of new blood. Since the logistics of neck-biting and blood-sucking are no longer incendiary, a vampire movie, novel, or TV series that strikes a chord will tend to be infused with a tasty metaphor, one that reaches beyond the “erotic” obvious. In the mid-’70s, when the genre had come to seem musty, Stephen King’s “‘Salem’s Lot” (1975) and Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” (1976) revived it by plugging the...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES

