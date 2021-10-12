Cerritos College to Require COVID Vaccines for Students/Staff in January
Staff and students at Cerritos College will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to work or attend classes on campus beginning next year. The vaccine mandate will take effect Jan. 3. The policy, approved by the college’s Board of Trustees last week, allows for religious or medical exemptions “with proper documentation.” People receiving an exemption will have to undergo weekly COVID testing to access any in-person facility.mynewsla.com
