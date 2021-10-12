Sur La Table Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 60% on Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Frying pans can be used for far more than just making scrambled eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches. These kitchen essentials be used to sear, brown, and sauté any vegetables, meats, and more to perfection, which means a high-quality frying pan is just as important as your stockpots, cast iron skillets, and other tools you rely on at mealtimes. Thanks to a sale currently taking place at Williams Sonoma, you can take 20 percent off fan-favorite fry pan brands to add on your stovetops stat, like GreenPan. The GreenPan Premiere Ceramic Nonstick 10-Inch and 12-Inch Fry Pan Set (from $99.95, originally $175.95, williams-sonoma.com) features the brand's Diamond Advanced nonstick ceramic finish along with diamond-infused layers that helps heat transfer from the stove to the skillets seamlessly. You'll love other options during this limited-time sale, too. As fry pans, like the All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Traditional Covered Fry Pan (from $79.96, originally $99.95, williams-sonoma.com), are known for their browning, frying, and sautéing qualities. Ahead, find all of our favorite fry pans featured in this promotional event to shop now.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO