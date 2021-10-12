CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 39 medical suspensions: Mackenzie Dern faces six-month term for injured thumb

Cover picture for the articleA hard-fought UFC Vegas 39 headliner cost Mackenzie Dern a win, but it could also lead to a potentially long medical suspension. Dern faces up to six months off if an X-ray of her right thumb is “positive” – unless she is able to get cleared by a doctor, according to suspensions released by the Nevada Athletic Commission via official MMA records keeper mixedmartialarts.com. Positive frequently denotes a broken bone in medical suspensions, though specific medical records are kept private by the NAC.

