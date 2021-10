The Ocean City Boardwalk will be the scene of two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 350 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the Boardwalk between Fifth Street and 14th Street from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, as part of the Porsche Boardwalk Reunion.