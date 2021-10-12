Kacey Musgraves' Grammy Disqualification is a Damning Look at the Recording Academy's Priorities

When it comes to problems, the Grammys have enough to fill a stadium, be they actual legal issues, like cases of sexual misconduct and discrimination, or just the highly-documented proof that the Grammys are out of touch with popular culture. And now, following the annual screening committee meeting—an event in design so boring that no one should ever hear about it—the body has found itself in the crosshairs of Kacey Musgraves's camp. In an announcement made last week, Musgraves's new LP, star-crossed, is being barred from consideration for the Best Country Album category for the 2022 ceremony. It's a decision so confounding that you have to wonder if the Grammys simply enjoy causing problems.