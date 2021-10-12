CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kacey Musgraves' Grammy Disqualification is a Damning Look at the Recording Academy's Priorities

By Justin Kirkland
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to problems, the Grammys have enough to fill a stadium, be they actual legal issues, like cases of sexual misconduct and discrimination, or just the highly-documented proof that the Grammys are out of touch with popular culture. And now, following the annual screening committee meeting—an event in design so boring that no one should ever hear about it—the body has found itself in the crosshairs of Kacey Musgraves's camp. In an announcement made last week, Musgraves's new LP, star-crossed, is being barred from consideration for the Best Country Album category for the 2022 ceremony. It's a decision so confounding that you have to wonder if the Grammys simply enjoy causing problems.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Kacey Musgraves Reacts After Grammys Rule Her Ineligible

Six-time Grammy-award-winning country superstar Kacey Musgraves is breaking her silence on her latest album being rules as ineligible for the 2022 Grammy season. Musgraves is being left out of the GRAMMY Awards' best country album category. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Musgraves shared her thoughts on Twitter. "You can take the girl out of the country (genre), but you can't take the country out of the girl," Musgraves captioned the post of a photo of her as a young girl sporting a pink cowboy hat and a smile.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

2022 Grammys country predictions: Clash of titans Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton?

This has been an exciting year for country music. From the returns of acclaimed singer-songwriters like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves to some massive chart successes for acts like Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, it’s safe to say the genre is having a resurgence. With that in mind, the competition for even a nomination at the Grammys is tightening up, so let’s take a look at the likeliest contenders. The biggest country players this year will likely be Musgraves and Stapleton. Both artists have previously swept the country field for their respective albums “Golden Hour” and “Traveller,”...
CELEBRITIES
wivr1017.com

Kacey Musgraves Responds To Grammy Exclusion With Middle Fingers Up

For next year's Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves‘ new album, Star-Crossed has been excluded from the country music category and will instead, compete in the pop category. Musgraves summed up her feelings in an Instagram story with a photo flipping a double bird to the audience. She also posted photos and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Lorde
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Tammy Wynette
SFGate

Why Was Kacey Musgraves' Album Disqualified From Grammy Country Nominations? Insiders Weigh In

Grammy nominations are always fraught with drama, but it started early this year — six weeks before the nominations are even announced — when the president of Kacey Musgraves’ record label fired off an impassioned letter to Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason jr. on Sunday, imploring him to reconsider the decision not to count Musgraves’ new album, “Star-Crossed,” in the 2022 Grammys’ country categories.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kacey Musgraves Trolls the Grammys for Declaring Her Not Country Enough

Kacey Musgraves is a six-time Grammy winner, including two Best Country Album wins, for Same Trailer Different Park and Golden Hour, the latter of which also won overall Album of the Year in 2019. The Texas native is apparently a little sore at the news that her latest album, Star-Crossed, won’t be considered eligible for this year’s country categories — so she expertly trolled the Recording Academy with a brief overview of her country credentials. “You can take the girl out of the country (genre), but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” she began, opening a series of...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ ineligible for Best Country Album Grammy

Kacey Musgraves’ latest album ‘Star-Crossed’ is ineligible for the Best Country Album award at the upcoming Grammys, the Recording Academy has decided. As Billboard reports, members of the academy convened last week for their annual screening committee meeting, where recordings are reviewed to make sure they are placed in the appropriate awards categories. It was during this meeting that members of the country committee rejected ‘Star-Crossed’ as a contender for the 2022 Best Country Album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Edm Music#Music Group#Universal Music Group#Mca Nashville#Interscope Records#Latin#Texan
TheDailyBeast

Kacey Musgraves’ Label Furious After Grammys Rejection

Musician Kacey Musgraves’ new album star-crossed is ineligible for Country Album of the Year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy decided at a committee meeting where they screened submissions to make sure they were placed into the right genre. Despite its No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, star-crossed was rejected by Academy members, though the song “Camera Roll” was accepted for the Best Country Song category. The Recording Academy’s criteria for an album to be eligible for the category is that at least 51 percent of the album must be country music by the Academy’s standards. Otherwise, it’s considered a mixed-genre album, which is still eligible for Album of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
102.7 KORD

Kacey Musgraves Claps Back at Grammys After Country Album Controversy

Kacey Musgraves is firing back at the Grammys after the awards show decided to exclude her current album, Star-Crossed, from consideration in the Best Country Album category in the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. The country and pop superstar is using pictures to build a pretty convincing case that she's still...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
SFGate

Recording Academy Unveils Grammy Awards Inclusion Rider

As promised, the Recording Academy has released the first official inclusion rider for the Grammy Awards, a contract addendum “designed to be a robust tool to ensure equity and inclusion at every level during the production of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards,” which take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30. McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He’s close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, who after next week […]
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Miley Cyrus & Mickey Guyton

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. Even by her standards, Miley Cyrus did something unexpected when she taped her Pride Month concert special earlier this summer. Instead of enlisting her fellow pop stars on the coasts, she headed to her hometown of Nashville, in the middle of the Bible Belt, and rounded up a group of country singers unafraid to challenge...
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's newly released wedding videos divide fans

Gwen Stefani married fellow The Voice star Blake Shelton in July this year on the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and the No Doubt star has just released a series of videos from when she said yes to her dream wedding dress. The collection of recordings posted on her Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy