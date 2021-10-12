Ridley Scott Doesn't Think That Alien TV Series Will Be As Good As His Movies, Sorry

Crystal is one of the several Inhumans that many comic book fans would likely know about but might be hard for others to remember since apart from the one season that The Inhumans spent on the air, but upon learning a little more about her, many might agree that she could definitely use a movie, or a TV series, all to herself. The reason behind this is that like many other Marvel characters she does have a fairly interesting history that might be worth detailing since over the course of her time in the Marvel universe she’s had to develop her own powers and has been involved with a couple of her fellow heroes as well. She was in a relationship with Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four at one time, and she even married Quicksilver at one point as well. It’s easy to think that this might not happen if she were to be included in the MCU as of now, but it’s not too hard to imagine that her story might take a few interesting twists and turns since she is kind of an intriguing character.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO