Ridley Scott Doesn't Think That Alien TV Series Will Be As Good As His Movies, Sorry
Once a filmmaker reaches a certain point in this industry, they get the right to voice whatever creative opinion they want about whatever topic they choose to. Martin Scorsese is allowed to pen longform essays decrying the current state of the industry for as long as he needs to make that point, Steven Spielberg can wax poetic about the future of the theatrical experience despite our present circumstances, and Ridley Scott is simply going to speak his mind and publicly trash talk other projects set in his own "Alien" universe ... even projects that he himself is attached to. Good for him, I say!www.slashfilm.com
