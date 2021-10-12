10/12 Practice Notes – Anderson/Bjornfot expectations, Doughty talks additions & role, Petersen
Okay…..NOW we’re definitely calling it practice. The Kings hit the ice for the second of three skates this week in advance of opening night, with an eye on Thursday’s home opener against Vegas. The big news from a headline perspective this morning was the announcement of the opening-night roster, though if you’ve been following along here with our day-to-day updates on LAKI, the expected roster isn’t necessarily surprising.lakingsinsider.com
Comments / 0