10/12 Practice Notes – Anderson/Bjornfot expectations, Doughty talks additions & role, Petersen

The Kings were on the ice for the final day of practice before Opening Night, applying the finishing touches to their preparation for tomorrow’s game against Vegas. Tomorrow’s game at STAPLES Center, for the Kings, will be the first time we see the newly constructed roster in action, but it won’t be the first time we’ve seen the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas kicked off their season last night at home, in a battle of the two most-recent expansion teams, with the Original 31 defeating the Original 32.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO