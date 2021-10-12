CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

10/12 Practice Notes – Anderson/Bjornfot expectations, Doughty talks additions & role, Petersen

By Zach Dooley
LA Kings Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay…..NOW we’re definitely calling it practice. The Kings hit the ice for the second of three skates this week in advance of opening night, with an eye on Thursday’s home opener against Vegas. The big news from a headline perspective this morning was the announcement of the opening-night roster, though if you’ve been following along here with our day-to-day updates on LAKI, the expected roster isn’t necessarily surprising.

lakingsinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
LA Kings Insider

Opening Night Eve! Lineup Notes + fourth-line identity, communication on the blueline & Anderson audio

The Kings were on the ice for the final day of practice before Opening Night, applying the finishing touches to their preparation for tomorrow’s game against Vegas. Tomorrow’s game at STAPLES Center, for the Kings, will be the first time we see the newly constructed roster in action, but it won’t be the first time we’ve seen the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas kicked off their season last night at home, in a battle of the two most-recent expansion teams, with the Original 31 defeating the Original 32.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

10/14 Preview – Expected Lines, Petersen in net + the importance of passing & LAK debuts

WHO: Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: Bally Sports West – AUDIO – iHeart Radio – TWITTER: @DooleyLAK & @LAKings. TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: It’s here, Insiders! Opening Night in Downtown Los Angeles. The Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights this evening at STAPLES Center to begin the 2021-22 regular season.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings vs. Golden Knights, 10/14

SOG: LAK – 47 VGK – 25 PP: LAK – 1/2 VGK – 0/1. 1. VGK – Shea Theodore (1) – (Keegan Kolesar, Brayden McNabb) – 9:00. 2. LAK – Dustin Brown (1) – (Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar) – 13:15. 3. LAK – Anze Kopitar (1) – (Vladimir Tkachev, Drew...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

KOTP Ep. 113 with LAK Coach Todd McLellan

Todd McLellan goes 1-on-1 with the Mayor ahead of Thursday night’s season opener. Dennis and John discuss their season predictions for The Fourth Period. No profanity, slurs or other offensive language. Replacing letters with symbols does not turn expletives into non-expletives. Personal attacks against other blog commenters, and/or blatant attempts...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Mikey Anderson
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Lias Andersson
Person
Cal Petersen
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 2, Wild 3 – Roy, Arvidsson, McLellan

The Kings and Wild entered the third period tonight on opposite ends of Game 2 of the regular season compared to last year, when LA led 3-1, in the same game, at the same venue. Unlike last season, there was no score reversal, as Minnesota held on for a 3-2 victory, with the Kings having to settle for just a split here in their first two games.
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Guns#Laki#Kings#The Golden Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
LA Kings Insider

Postgame Podcast: Kings vs Golden Knights (Game 1)

Jack Jablonski, Jared Shafran and Ken Boehlke (SinBin) join host Jesse Cohen immediately following the LA Kings 6-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Anze Kopitar scored the 3rd opening night hat trick in franchise history and Drew Doughty registered 4 points as the LA Kings opened the 2021-22 season with a convincing victory over their division rivals.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Reign Set For 2021-22 Season With High Expectations

The Ontario Reign open its seventh season in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division Saturday night, the second campaign under head coach John Wroblewski, with on-ice expectations as high as they’ve ever been at Toyota Arena. It will be the first meaningful action in the Ontario building since February of...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

For the first time in 582 days, the Kings are excited for a much closer to normal home experience

It’s been 582 days since we were last here at STAPLES Center, for a regular-season game, with a capacity crowd allowed inside the doors. On that night, the Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators by a 3-2 final on the night that sports ended for a bit. Later in that evening, a positive COVID test in the NBA put everything on hiatus and well you know the rest.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

The 10 Biggest Questions For The 2021-22 LA Kings

10 – Will Cal Petersen convincingly claim the starters role?. 9 – Will Viktor Arvidsson have a bounce back offensive season?. 8 – How will Phillip Danault impact the offense and defense of the LA Kings?. 7 – Will the “Core Four” repeat their strong performances from the 2021 season?
NHL
The Exponent

packers notes photo 10-18

Packers’ David Bakhtiari set to return to practice after nearly 10 months on the sideline. A three-week window opens for him to work his way back into game shape after spending all of training camp and the first six weeks of the regular season on the physically unable to perform list following the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice.
NFL
LA Kings Insider

All The Kings Men – Week 1 Recap & A Chat w/ Luc Robitaille

LA Kings President Luc Robitaille joined Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley to talk about the LA Kings roster makeup, the recent Frozen Fury preseason game in Salt Lake City and the constant adjustments being made to the league’s changing protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robitaille is in his fifth...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy