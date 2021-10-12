NHL Opening Night 2021 -- Best moments from Tampa Bay Lightning's banner raising, the Seattle Kraken's first game and more
The NHL regular season kicks off Tuesday night featuring some exciting games from some of the the league's best -- and newest -- franchises. The Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their second banner in as many years while the Pittsburgh Penguins try to spoil their special night. Later on, two of the league's newest teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken -- will take the ice and start their respective seasons.www.espn.com
Comments / 0