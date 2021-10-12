CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics injury update: Team announces veteran big man Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics announced that veteran big man Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, joining fellow likely starter Jaylen Brown in the NBA’s health and safety protocols while he waits out the required 10 days of quarantine or two negative tests for the viral malady.

No word at present as to whether it is an asymptomatic case, but the positive case means it is all but certain the Florida product will miss the remainder of the team’s preseason slate against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 13 and vs. the Miami Heat the following Friday. It is also possible that Horford may miss the Celtics’ season opener against the New York Knicks on Oct. 20, and perhaps even the team’s second game of the season as they host the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 22.

A case that registers symptoms could have the big man out even longer.

Hopefully, this plays out as Brown’s situation has so far, with Horford not experiencing any significant effects from the virus and getting back on the court as soon as he is able to do so safely.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks forward to Kemba Walker reunion

Wednesday’s season opener in New York will have an odd sense of familiarity coming from the other bench, now that Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are Knicks. Jayson Tatum is looking forward to the reunion. “I’m super excited to play New York in our first game, playing against Kemba and...
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Report: Celtics have first positive COVID test of 2021-2022 season

The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Raptors. Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. According to the team, Brown is asymptomatic. Brown has received the COVID vaccine, which he confirmed during last week’s Media Day....
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

The Boston Celtics announced on Friday that All-Star guard Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. Brown is currently asymptomatic but has entered quarantine in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols. Brown's vaccination status is unknown. During media day late last month, he was asked about the vaccine...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Al Horford brings back varying skill set to complement Celtics stars

The Boston Celtics spent much of the offseason restructuring the landscape of their organization and solidifying the pillars of the roster. Brad Stevens swapped out the sidelines for the corner office to replace the retiring Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations. Robert Wiliams inked a four-year, $54 million extension; Marcus Smart followed suit at four years and $77.1 million. Evan Fournier left for New York. Josh Richardson came to town via trade. And Kemba Walker, a 2019-20 All-Star signed to a max contract two summers prior, was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, who returns to Boston after a three-year stint between 2016 and 2019.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Manning: Al Horford Trade Will Go Down as Best of NBA Offseason

BOSTON — Al Horford came off the Celtics bench for the first time on Monday in a Celtics uniform, something he’s only done six times since his rookie season. It gave a partially-filled, but loud preseason TD Garden crowd a chance to welcome him back after a stoppage in play. The PA announced him after Dennis Schröder with play already beginning, Horford rising up for a defensive rebound. The crowd’s reaction didn’t reflect what could possibly go down as the trade of the offseason.
NBA
NESN

What Al Horford Noticed About Jayson Tatum Since Returning To Celtics

Al Horford makes everyone better. The Boston Celtics have loved having him back on the team, and he’s picked up right where he left off in reunions with guys like Robert Williams and Dennis Schröder so far in training camp, getting a captain vote from Jaylen Brown in the process.
NBA
chatsports.com

Al Horford ‘doing okay’ after positive COVID-19 test but might miss season opener

Celtics big man Al Horford is “doing okay” after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Celtics coach Ime Udoka, but he might not be ready for the season opener. The Celtics announced Horford’s positive test on Tuesday. They open their season on Oct. 20 against the Knicks, which could put Horford’s status in jeopardy based on the quarantine window. Udoka said Horford tested positive the day before the team announced it.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Al Horford tests positive for coronavirus days after Jaylen Brown

Al Horford has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantine. Jaylen Brown tested positive on Friday. ANALYSIS: The Celtics are the first team to be struck by coronavirus this season. With Brown and Horford in quarantine, hopefully there will be no other cases on the Celtics and they will each...
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA notebook: Boston’s Horford tests positive for COVID-19

The Celtics will be without Al Horford for at least the remainder of their preseason schedule after the veteran big man tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The team announced Horford is currently isolating away from the team. Horford is the second Celtic to test positive for COVID-19 in the...
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Another Celtics player tests positive for COVID

Another Celtic has tested positive for COVID and landed in the league’s protocol, the Celtics have confirmed. “Celtics forward Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation,” the Celtics announced Tuesday. “Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”. Horford is the second Celtic to test positive for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics big Al Horford joins Jaylen Brown in COVID-19 protocols

Boston Celtics big-man Al Horford has joined his All-Star teammate, Jaylen Brown, in COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus. Horford and Brown will miss the Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Orlando Magic set for Wednesday. Horford, 35, marks the third known COVID-19 case for the Celtics in recent...
NBA
NESN

Here’s When Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Could Return To Celtics After Getting COVID-19

The good news is Jaylen Brown should be eligible to return to the Boston Celtics for the team’s first regular season game. The bad news is Al Horford likely won’t be. The duo both recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine away from the team. Brown is asymptomatic, and coach Ime Udoka provided an update on Horford after the Celtics got word of the veteran big’s diagnosis.
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford status still uncertain

To give you a sense of the Celtics’ opening night lineup in New York Wednesday night, here’s what Ime Udoka knows about the status of his two COVID patients, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford. “Just waiting to hear back on some testing results and all that, we’ll find out some...
NBA
