Mason Plumlee returns to practice, Gordon Hayward remains in protocol

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXsdT_0cPEKSoa00
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Charlotte Hornets are slowly getting back to full health before the regular season kicks off next week.

Starting center Mason Plumlee has been cleared from health and safety protocols and returned to practice today, per Hornets PR.

Gordon Hayward remains in protocol and will miss his third-straight game on Wednesday when the Hornets take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Charlotte will also be without Terry Rozier, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Kelly Oubre Jr. is considered questionable after missing the last two contests.

Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
