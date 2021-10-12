CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester woman charged with possessing 21 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 7 days ago
File photo: A laminated coronavirus vaccination card. Photo credit Getty Images

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Westchester woman was charged Tuesday for alleged possessing nearly two dozen fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Diane Finlay, 53, of Mount Vernon, was charged in Harrison Town Court with five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument following her arrest in September.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah, Finlay was arrested on Sept. 23 after she was pulled over in Harrison when officers observed she was driving a vehicle with a forged New Jersey temporary registration license tag.

After she was arrested, officers discovered 21 forged COVID-19 vaccination cards and three additional forged New Jersey temporary registration tags.

“The District Attorney’s Office will vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who is found purchasing, possessing, making, or selling forged vaccination cards,” Rocah said. “The health and safety of the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate conduct that puts individuals at increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19.”

Rocah noted that the investigation is ongoing and is encouraging anyone who might have information about an individual selling or using fake vaccination records to contact her office.

Finlay is scheduled to return to Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

