State passes 30,000 COVID-19 deaths; Cambria adds 85 cases, 3 fatalities

Pennsylvania has surpassed 30,000 COVID-19-related deaths during the ongoing pandemic.

The commonwealth’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday that – with the addition of 151 deaths – 30,058 state residents have now died, a rate of 234 per 100,000 people.

More than 2,700 of those deaths have occurred in the eight-county region of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Westmoreland and Centre.

Nine more deaths were added to the local count, including three apiece in Cambria and Blair, according to the commonwealth’s daily report. There have now been 479 deaths in Cambria, 237 in Somerset and 156 in Bedford.

Six local counties – Cambria (366 per 100,000), Bedford (324), Somerset (320), Blair (295), Indiana (249) and Westmoreland (246) – have higher per capita death rates than the statewide number.

The eight counties added 460 cases in Tuesday’s report, with 121 in Westmoreland and 85 in Cambria leading the way.

A total of 132,399 cases – confirmed and probable – have been reported in the region.

The state added 3,898 cases, upping its total to 1,486,134.

