MyCharge MAG-LOCK MagSafe Powerbank Review: Magically Charges Your iPhone

By Dan Cohen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The myCharge MAG-LOCK MagSafe Powerbank doesn’t have a huge capacity, but iPhone batteries have gotten much better, and the phones rarely crap out in the middle of the afternoon now. Still, there’s a lot to be said for always having that extra bit of juice available for those times when you’ve been out all day and have used your phone enough to run it down. This is a simple, convenient, and relatively inexpensive way to do just that.

Digital Camera World

Apple iPhone 13 review

Available at a significantly cheaper price than its “Pro” sibling, the iPhone 13 is a great mid-range offering. With a dual-lens setup and a stylish body design, it’s a good option for those who don’t want to splash the cash on the top-of-the-line iPhone. However, you do lose some photographic nous by going budget, including the ability to shoot in raw format, macro focusing, low light ability and a telephoto lens.
CELL PHONES
geardiary

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 10.1 Inch Touch Review: A Great Way to Display Your Family Photos

I’m a fan of the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 10.1 inch Touch. It is a great size for most families and rooms, has a nice-looking display with touchscreen, and offers good storage. I love that you can change between portrait and landscape. The companion app is easy to use to upload your photos to the frame, crop them for display, and set up playlists. The ability to wall-mount the frame is a great option as well for a higher-end installation. Plus, at $209.99, it has some great features for the price point.
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

Brydge SP+ Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Surface Pro 8 and Brydge Stone Pro TB4 Universal Docking Station Are Now Available

Brydge products are a key part of my productivity. Their Brydge 11 MAX+ keyboard lets me get more from my iPad than ever, and their Stone Pro Docking Station keeps my desktop computer peripherals connected. Now they’ve released two new products- the Brydge SP+ Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Surface Pro 8 and the Brydge Stone Pro TB4 Universal Docking Station.
ELECTRONICS
svartling.net

Apple MagSafe Charger for my iPhone 13 Pro Max

I bought an Original Apple Magsafe Charger for my brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max. And I love it. I really love the MagSafe technology. It’s worth owning an iPhone for. The cable is a bit short though, I would have liked it to be a bit longer. One benefit with a Magsafe charger is the you can hold and use the phone while charging. You can’t with a Wireless charger. The magnets are really strong, so strong that the iPhone doesn’t fall off while shaking it in the cable. In fact, they are so strong that it can be a bit hard to remove the charger without dragging it in the cable. I am a bit afraid of scratching my iPhone when removing it. Watch video below!
CELL PHONES
iPod
Iphone
Technology
Electronics
Amazon
geardiary

OWC Thunderbolt Hub Review: Small, Powerful and Well-Connected

At $179, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub is more affordable than the OWC Thunderbolt 3 docks I use at home and in my office at the temple. It also takes up far less space on a desk and, unlike those docks, is small enough to remain portable. I rely heavily on those larger docks. I can also see how this smaller dock would be attractive to someone who has just picked up one of Apple’s M1 computers and doesn’t want to spend a huge amount but still needs to recover the power and flexibility Apple rudely ripped out of computers in their current lineup. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is small, powerful, and it has far more features than its simple design suggests.
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

PopSocket PopCase Review: It Really “POPS” in a Crowded Case Market

I’ve never been a PopSocket person; when you shove your phone into your pockets as often as I do, you don’t generally want anything that makes the phone any bulkier than necessary. However, as phones have gotten bigger, the argument for something that provides a grip and a stand becomes stronger. PopSocket has decided to jump into the crowded case market with their new PopSocket PopCase that claims to solve both my issues. Does it work? Read on to find out!
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

This MagSafe battery pack charges your Apple Watch, too

A new MagSafe battery pack with Apple Watch support is available now via Indiegogo. Priced at just $43, the early bird special will see units ship in December. A new "Apple Watch & MagSafe Compatible Power Bank" is available for order from Ingiegogo for just $43, making this not only great value but perhaps the one charging device to rule them all.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 that you can buy now: Chargers, cases, wallets

Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup came with a returning but refreshed feature called MagSafe. The fast-charging feature acts as both a power throughput of standard Qi wireless charging on iPhones (15 watts versus 7.5 watts). Apple's MagSafe charger also has a built-in magnetic snap to optimize alignment for better charging -- similar to how the magnetic charger works on the Apple Watch.
CELL PHONES
geardiary

43mm Withings ScanWatch Horizon Brings Luxury to Medical-Grade, Health Hybrid SmartWatches

Take a look at the watch on this guy’s wrist. At first glance, you’d think he was wearing a high-end Swiss diving watch, right? The Withings ScanWatch Horizon has all the features we expect to see in luxury dive watches, including a chunky stainless steel wristband, a laser engraved stainless-steel rotating bezel, and Luminova hollow watch hands and indicators with thick indices that glow in low light. But looks aren’t everything; the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is also a powerful, medical-grade hybrid smartwatch that can help keep you on the right track for good health and extensive body monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Speck Presidio2 Grip with MagSafe review: Slim protection with grip

Speck is a well-known brand when it comes to iPhone accessories. I'm pretty sure many of us used a CandyShell case way back in the day. It was one of my absolute favorite cases back then, and I pretty much got a CandyShell case for every iPhone since the iPhone 4 — the color combinations were what I loved the most. However, one of the flaws of the CandyShell line was that since it was always glossy, it ended up getting scratched up after a few months.
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

The Nokia T20 Offers Long Battery Life, Monthly Updates, Solid Build, and a Surprisingly Low Price

For some people, Nokia conjures up visions of indestructible phones where one could play hours of Snake. For others, it’s smartphones that pushed the envelope in interesting ways. No matter what, the point is that Nokia has always meant quality for the price, and their new management under HMD Global is continuing that tradition. They’ve just announced the new Nokia T20, and with a starting price of $249.99, it looks impressive!
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Jetpack MagSafe iPhone power bank features ultra-strong magnets

Apple iPhone owners over just purchased the latest iPhone 13 or use the previous generation iPhone 12 may be interested in a new Magsafe iPhone power bank aptly named the Jetpack. Equipped with ultra-strong magnets the wireless charger is securely kept in place on the rear of your iPhone during charging and will not slip or slide around like other poorly engineered power banks.
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

CoconutBattery review: Be informed on the health of your Mac, iPhone, and iPad batteries

$9.95 (14-day free trial) Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide. Monitoring the battery status of our Mac laptops used to be an absolute necessity. When not plugged in, you had to prioritize and manage tasks carefully to avoid your Mac, iPhone, or iPad shutting down with work (or fun) left to do. And batteries lost capacity in years past rapidly, sometimes by percentage points each week.
ELECTRONICS
