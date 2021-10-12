MyCharge MAG-LOCK MagSafe Powerbank Review: Magically Charges Your iPhone
The myCharge MAG-LOCK MagSafe Powerbank doesn’t have a huge capacity, but iPhone batteries have gotten much better, and the phones rarely crap out in the middle of the afternoon now. Still, there’s a lot to be said for always having that extra bit of juice available for those times when you’ve been out all day and have used your phone enough to run it down. This is a simple, convenient, and relatively inexpensive way to do just that.geardiary.com
