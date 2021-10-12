MyCharge MAG-LOCK MagSafe Powerbank Review: Magically Charges Your iPhone

At $179, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub is more affordable than the OWC Thunderbolt 3 docks I use at home and in my office at the temple. It also takes up far less space on a desk and, unlike those docks, is small enough to remain portable. I rely heavily on those larger docks. I can also see how this smaller dock would be attractive to someone who has just picked up one of Apple’s M1 computers and doesn’t want to spend a huge amount but still needs to recover the power and flexibility Apple rudely ripped out of computers in their current lineup. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is small, powerful, and it has far more features than its simple design suggests.

