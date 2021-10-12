InMode Stock Pops After IBD 50 Stalwart Crushes Forecasts; Why It’s Even More Bullish For 2021

COIN surges on Monday along with other crypto stocks. Bitcoin is the catalyst as it surges higher again. COIN looks better technically on the chart. Crypto stocks were the hot sector on Monday as the rally in Bitcoin continues. The move was started by market man Powell, normally so kind to equity markets, but this time taking a shine to crypto as well. He said last week in testimony that there were no plans to ban Bitcoin, which sent the crypto leader on a charge. Worries had been high as China has been cracking down regularly on the crypto sphere and targeting Bitcoin activity among other crypto currency activities. Bitcoin broke above $55,000 and has held there and now is pushing to toward $60,000. With such a powerful tailwind, there was only one way to go for crypto stocks on Monday and most registered strong surges. COIN stock rising just over 3% made it actually a laggard when stocks such as RIOT and MARA popped between 6% and 7%.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO