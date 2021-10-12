CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
InMode Stock Pops After IBD 50 Stalwart Crushes Forecasts; Why It’s Even More Bullish For 2021

By Erin Fox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInMode stock popped Tuesday after the medical technology player offered preliminary earnings that topped Wall Street’s third-quarter estimates, while shares of fellow medtech Avantor (AVTR) crumbled on its pre-announcement. X. Medical aesthetics company InMode (INMD) expects adjusted profit of 53-54 cents per share on $93.5 million to $94 million in...

MARKETS
RETAIL

