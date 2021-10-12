Catholic Charities of Terre Haute to launch wine and bourbon tasting fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Catholic Charities of Terre Haute is set to launch a new charity event called ‘Cheers for Charity’.

This will be a wine and bourbon tasting event that pairs each selection with a hand-crafted appetizer.

This event replaces some of the older events that Catholic Charities of Terre Haute have previously hosted. Assistant Agency Director Jennifer Buell said that this new event is a way to keep up with the times.

“That kind of more traditional event just isn’t as much in demand as it once was,” Buell said. “We thought we’d try to switch it up and get an event that might encourage more individuals to come out and participate.”

The event will take place 7 p.m to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mussallem Union on the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campus.