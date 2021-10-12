CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Catholic Charities of Terre Haute to launch wine and bourbon tasting fundraiser

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3kb6_0cPEJUcF00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Catholic Charities of Terre Haute is set to launch a new charity event called ‘Cheers for Charity’.

This will be a wine and bourbon tasting event that pairs each selection with a hand-crafted appetizer.

This event replaces some of the older events that Catholic Charities of Terre Haute have previously hosted. Assistant Agency Director Jennifer Buell said that this new event is a way to keep up with the times.

“That kind of more traditional event just isn’t as much in demand as it once was,” Buell said. “We thought we’d try to switch it up and get an event that might encourage more individuals to come out and participate.”

The event will take place 7 p.m to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mussallem Union on the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campus.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

‘They have lots of questions and we have lots of answers’: Health department hosts a vaccine Q&A session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination Q&A session Wednesday afternoon at the MCL Bakery in Terre Haute, Ind. Health Educator Ashlee Stewart said that these sessions are a way to keep the public educated on the vaccine, and gives the public an opportunity to ask questions about […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two men celebrated for introducing pickleball to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Community members gathered Friday night at Brittlebank Park to celebrate the two men that are credited with introducing pickleball to Terre Haute. Paul Barksdale and Rex Lawler are the pillars for pickleball’s growing popularity in Terre Haute. Lawler owns a sports shop in Terre Haute where he and Barksdale began […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Terre Haute, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Society
City
Bourbon, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Lifestyle
WTWO/WAWV

American Red Cross is experiencing a dramatic drop in blood donors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Throughout the Wabash Valley, the American Red Cross has experienced a dramatic drop in blood donations since 2015. Right now, donors of all blood types, especially type O negative, are being urged by the Red Cross to make an appointment to help meet the needs of patients. Due to blood shortages, places like American Red Cross only have less than half a day’s worth of supplies.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

LaunchPad announces winner to the pitch competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new business is coming to downtown Terre Haute! “Snapped” is an interactive photo gallery where customers can take selfies. This idea was a part of LaunchPad which is a competition where entrepreneurs submitted business ideas to Launch Terre Haute. Winner Laken Richardson will be receiving assistance in opening her […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

104-year-old WWII veteran has a passion for life

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — For 104 years, Ned B. Kent has passionately embraced life. Even today, at an assisted living facility, he stays very busy taking care of the flowers and plants. “I water the 64 pots inside Monday, Wednesday and Friday and as soon as I get that done there’s something out here to […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

54
Followers
94
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy