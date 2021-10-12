CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs sign LB Darius Harris to practice squad

By Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back another familiar face to their practice squad.

After being released from the 53-man roster to make room for returning LB Willie Gay Jr. last week, the Chiefs have brought back LB Darius Harris on the practice squad per the NFL’s transaction report. A former undrafted free agent signing out of Middle Tennessee State University in 2019, Harris was first added to the 53-man roster in Kansas City last season when L’Jarius Sneed was placed on injured reserve.

Though inactive for most of the 2020 NFL season, Harris was thrust into a starting role in Week 16 after injuries took out the majority of the Chiefs’ linebacker depth. In his first true NFL action, Harris was thrust into playing MIKE linebacker and acting as the quarterback of the defense. That was after practicing at the SAM linebacker position all week too. He notched a forced fumble and held down the fort in a close win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Harris made the initial 53-man roster in Kansas City this season after putting together another solid offseason of work. He was active in the first four weeks of the 2021 NFL season, playing all of his snaps on special teams despite some injuries and poor play at the linebacker position.

The addition of Harris combined with the addition of RB Elijah McGuire brings the practice squad count to a full 16-man squad. Along with LBs Elijah Sullivan and Christian Rozeboom, the Chiefs now have three players at the position on the practice squad. It seems a bit overkill, so perhaps a change there is imminent.

