Despite the Shiba Inu token‘s immense surge over the past week, famed hedge fund manager Michael Burry has called the cryptocurrency “pointless.”. Coming to fame for his portrayal by Christian Bale in The Big Short, Burry is most known for being the first investor to foresee the subprime mortgage crisis in the U.S. between 2007 and 2010, subsequently profiting massively during the financial meltdown. Over the past week, Burry noted SHIB’s incredible skyrocket in value, going up 235% over the period. Despite the cryptocurrency’s recent success, the investor pointed towards its supply of one quadrillion tokens in the market, calling the entire thing “pointless.”

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO