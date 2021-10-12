CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County moves to orange on DHHR map after months of red

By Kaitlyn Rivas
WVNS
WVNS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hc1Tt_0cPEIfPZ00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — August 25th was the last time Mercer County saw something other than red on the DHHR county alert map. Now the county is in the orange. So does that mean the public can start to relax? Director of the Princeton Rescue Squad Stacey Hicks said no.

“At this point I think we should still continue to wear masks and do everything that we can to slow this disease,” said Hicks.

Because of the red status, Mercer County Schools implemented mandatory mask wearing for students and staff, a county wide mask mandate and countless events cancelled. And because of that Hicks said the county dropped from red to orange.

“I think the third dose has helped, there’s no question that the masks help protect people and I think that people all of a sudden understood that we were in the middle of another pandemic and everybody started started doing what we were doing last year when we were able to fight it back some,” said Hicks.

Hicks said he is happy with the positive change but is concerned with winter approaching. He said the county could be back in the red if not careful.

“That’s what we’re afraid of is that if we’re not careful then we’ll have another peak once everybody goes back indoors and if we’re not wearing masks then we may see numbers go up again,” said Hicks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

