Bears LB Jeremiah Attaochu out for season with torn pec

Jeremiah Attaochu Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will be without one of their second-string pass rushers the rest of the way. Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pectoral muscle and is slated to be shut down for the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets.

Attaochu suffered the injury during the Bears’ Week 5 win over the Raiders. He had been a fairly frequent contributor off the Bears bench, playing 40% of the team’s defensive snaps thus far.

Chicago signed the former second-round pick this offseason, inking Attaochu to a two-year, $5.5M deal to play behind starters Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. A former Chargers draftee, Attaochu spent the past two years under ex-Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Denver. He recorded five sacks for a Broncos team that was without Von Miller last season. This made a Bears assimilation under ex-Fangio lieutenant Sean Desai easier.

Beyond the eighth-year edge rusher, the Bears have 2020 fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson as a rotational edge presence. With Attaochu headed to IR, Gipson will stand as the lone other outside rusher on Chicago’s 53-man roster beyond Mack and Quinn.