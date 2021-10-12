Great American Outdoors Act Funding Much-Needed Recreation Improvements Across the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area
Signed agreements between the USDA Forest Service and the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust mark the beginning of the conservation legislation’s impact close to home. In August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) was officially signed into law, marking a historic investment in America’s public lands. The legislation permanently funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and inaugurated the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, which supports deferred maintenance and repairs in national parks, national forests and other federal lands.livingsnoqualmie.com
