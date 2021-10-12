CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Men top Miami (OH) in Lexington

By Michael Hamann
swimswam.com
 7 days ago

SCY Dual Meet (Men only) The University of Kentucky welcomed the Miami University men (OH) to Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington on Saturday for a dual meet. The Wildcats cruised to victory over the defending MAC champion Redhawks, 191 to 102, despite exhibitioning all of their entrants in the 400 IM and 200 free relay to end the meet. This was the second meet of the week for Kentucky, who had a big mid-week showdown with the Indiana Hoosiers.

#Miami University#Seahawks#Kentucky Men#Ky Scy Dual Meet#Lancaster Aquatic Center#Mac#The Indiana Hoosiers#All American#Wilby At Gator Swim Club
