The Best 2022 Planners to Get You Organized and Ready for the Year Ahead

By Tierra Harris
Apartment Therapy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s about that time again! While we’re all wishing we purchased 18-month planners for the year ahead of us, the last few months in your current planner are likely starting to look very full — which means it’s time for a new planner soon. Rather than settling for a sticky note for the first few days of 2022, get started early! A new planner also means new goals, new ideas, and new adventures. Gather your resolutions in the one place that you’ll check the most: a fresh, clean 2022 planner.

