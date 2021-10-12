The Best 2022 Planners to Get You Organized and Ready for the Year Ahead
It's about that time again! While we're all wishing we purchased 18-month planners for the year ahead of us, the last few months in your current planner are likely starting to look very full — which means it's time for a new planner soon. Rather than settling for a sticky note for the first few days of 2022, get started early! A new planner also means new goals, new ideas, and new adventures. Gather your resolutions in the one place that you'll check the most: a fresh, clean 2022 planner.
