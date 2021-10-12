CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
eBay: 15% Off Select Tech, Home, and Fashion

By William Charles
 7 days ago

Direct link to offer (our affiliate link) eBay is offering 15% off Tech, Home, and Fashion with promo code SAVESPOOKY15. This Coupon is a 15% discount valid from 5:00 AM Pacific Time on October 12, 2021 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on October 18, 2021. $25 minimum purchase required. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $500. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items in specific event(s) listed below.

