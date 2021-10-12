CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm stock rises on $10 billion buyback plan

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said its board had authorized $10 billion in share repurchases. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% after hours, following a 1.6% decline to close the regular session at $122.95. The company said the new $10 billion plan adds to its buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of buyback authorization remaining. Qualcomm shares have declined 3% over the past 12 months, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index.

