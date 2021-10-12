CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Weighs in on Parent Who May Stop Offering Financial Support to Late Son's Child

By Catherine Ferris
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
"The anger is just and so understandable but I truly hope it can be swallowed for a moment to see if there is anything that can be done," wrote one Redditor.

trees~n~me
6d ago

yeah They can still be active in their grandkid's life without the paying child support. especially since dude adopted him that his responsibility now don't let that bamma lean on you grandma!!!

Paula Sanders
6d ago

I think the generous grand parent should put money aside for the grandsons future education and allow the mother and her new husband to support the child the way natural parents do ,after all they owe neither the mom and husband nothing or the child for that matter ,but love rules

walkerdog
6d ago

It's just wrong that this child is being denied knowledge about his father, no matter his age. It seems they're trying to erase him.

Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
InspireMore

‘She looks so mad!’ As perfect as she was, I couldn’t help but laugh.’: Mom ‘so thankful’ her daughter is ‘healthy, strong’ after shocking Oligohydramnios diagnosis

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I first found out I was pregnant I was in absolute disbelief! I had been told by doctors that I would need fertility medication to fall pregnant. I even had the script in the bathroom cabinet, and I had decided to start the following month. I’d had 2 surgeries the previous year to remove a very large mass from my uterus and I almost ended up with a hysterectomy, but I was incredibly lucky the surgery was a success and I was given the opportunity to have another baby. I already had two sons aged 13 and 9 from a previous relationship but my husband didn’t have any children and although he treated my sons as his own, we really wanted to have a baby to complete our little family.
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Can I Get My Dead Husband’s Social Security After Secret Divorce?

My ex-husband was killed in a car accident in November 2018. We were married legally for five years. We got divorced so our daughter could get SSI. She has cerebral palsy. When we divorced, we didn't tell anyone except for Social Security. Not even his parents knew we were divorced. We were planning on getting married again at the justice of the peace after our daughter turned 18. Unfortunately, he was killed three months before her 18th birthday.
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
todaysparent.com

I never told my daughter she was adopted—then she discovered it on her own

I was born in Portugal in a little town named Ovar where I was raised until I was nine. I grew up very poor and lived in a small three-room house with my parents, younger sisters, and grandma. In 1967, my maternal grandfather made arrangements for us to come to the United States to have a better life. We came at the end of 1969, went to school, and by the age of twelve, I was helping out my parents by washing dishes in a restaurant. By 1976, at the age of sixteen, I had met the love of my life who would later be my husband—his name was Rocky.
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
localdvm.com

Son Surprises Mom After Seven Years Away

Godswill Sab Uzoma left home to travel back in 2015 and just hasn’t had the time to go home to visit since. However, recently he found the time to surprise his mom at her church just ahead of Mother’s Day. After Uzoma reached out to the Church Reverend, they set up this sweet surprise during Sunday Service. Not only did he make his mom’s heart swell with joy, but he also brought along gifts to make the day just that much better.
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My brother-in-law has been abusing our hospitality'

I have always made my brother-in-law (who is in his 50s, single, friendless and lives a long way away) welcome in our home, often for periods of several weeks. This was so that he could spend time with his elderly dad, who lived with us until recently before going into a nearby care home. It’s been a stressful time for all of us.
